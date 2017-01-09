2017 KTM RC390, RC200 to Launch Soon: Here's What to Expect

The KTM RC200 and KTM RC390, due for launch in India, is expected to get new paint scheme and the RC390 could get a ride by wire and a new canister exhaust, as per latest reports.

The RC390 is likely to retain the same 373.3 cc single cylinder liquid cooled, fuel injected engine, that is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. It will produce 43.5 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm (up from 35 Nm).

The 2017 RC390 could receive a new exhaust system with a stainless steel underfloor pre-silencer and a rear aluminium absorption silencer containing the catalytic converter. It is also likely to be fitted with bigger 320 mm front disc. It will also be heavier by 4kg at 170 kg. A very necessary feature - a switchable ABS - would remain as standard.

2017 KTM RC200 (Image: KTM)

On the other hand, the RC200 may come with an underbelly exhaust unit. Its 199.5 cc engine will be capable of developing 25 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Also, the pillion seat could get more comfortable with 12 mm of extra padding. It will have a new white and orange paint scheme. However, it still may not receive an ABS system.

The 2017 KTM RC390 and 2017 KTM RC200 is expected to launch in India within months.

