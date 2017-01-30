2017 Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm Flagged Off

Leading passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki flagged off the Desert Storm from GIP Mall, Noida. In its 15th edition, the rally will cover a total of 2000 km over a span of 6 days. The rally lovers will get a chance to navigate through Rajasthan’s picturesque yet challenging terrains of Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jaisalmer to conclude in Jodhpur on February 4th wherein the winners will be felicitated through a prize-winning ceremony.

Speaking about this adventurous journey R S Kalsi, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “Pioneered in 2003, Desert Storm has been an effort to replicate our success in off-road rallying in the Western region of the country. The perfect recipe of thrill and competition challenges motorsport enthusiasts to achieve greater milestones in their motorsport journey. At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that rallies bring out the best in men and machines, and the increasing participation each year is encouraging and helps us strengthen such motorsport events. With no restriction on participation, we encourage all motor enthusiasts – be it amateur or professional, man or woman from all regions to gain as much experience as they can from these events.”

The rally promises great excitement with three categories – XTreme, NDure, Xplore and Moto. The rally will also see 10 women participants, which includes Bani Yadav and Sarah Kashyap podium finishers of previous editions of Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm, Dakshin Dare and Raid de Himalaya.

Known as mini Dakar, Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm 2017 will feature a 207 km stage which is the longest stage in Indian Motorsport history. Participants are provided clearance for their vehicles after a strict one-day scrutiny check prior to the flag-off ceremony. As challenging as the rally is expected to be, all the participants are provided with on-ground safety measures at regular intervals during the course of the rally.