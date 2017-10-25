cricketnext
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Customized, Gets Luxurious Interior

An independent customizer has modified the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire in two different avatars, giving it the body graphics and two-tone luxurious cabin.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire customized. (Image: Vinay Kapoor)
The newly launched all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has created quite a stir in the domestic market with ever increases monthly sales. Maruti Suzuki has managed to sell more than 1 lakh Dzires ever since it was launched in May 2017. Out of these, 65000 are sold in the last two months alone with September month clocking 34000+ units, making 2017 Dzire the most successful car in India, ever!

To spice up the things for the buyers, independent modifiers and customizers have started fiddling around with the compact sedan. Last month we say KitUp Automotive wrap the 2017 Maruti Dzire in a sunshine orange shade. And now a custom car creator Vinay Kapoor has posted a couple of photographs of his project, customizing the new Dzire.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Customized 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire dual tone cabin. (Image: Vinay Kapoor)

There are two Dzire around which Vinay has shown his artwork. The first one hosts visual changes for a sportier exterior and a more luxurious interior. On the front is the blacked out radiator grille with chrome surround, while the bumper also gets the chrome garnish. There’s a subtle addition of V-shaped blue and black stripes on the bonnet.

The stripes continue on to the roof, which is in contrasting black for a two-tone look and also continues on the door panels. The ORVMs are blacked out, brake callipers get red shade and the black alloy wheels makes the Dzire look subtly sporty. Inside the cabin is the two-tone colour scheme, with the use of tan leather upholstery.

A sneek peek of the upcoming #newgeneration #swift #dzire #video only on YouTube/ #vinaykapoor

The second customized Dzire gets black bumper inserts, black front splitter, black stripes on the bonnet and door panels, black roof with a rectangular-shaped red stripe, black door visors, black ORVMs, black rocker panels and black lower rear bumper.

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched at a sticker price of Rs 5.42 Lakhs and is available in 14 different configurations.

