2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Receives 33,000 Bookings Before Launch

Maruti Suzuki today launched the new 2017 Dzire and as per the company, the car has already received over 33,000 bookings even before it was launched.

Priced at Rs 5.45 lakh for the petrol powered variant and Rs 6.45 lakh for the diesel powered variant, the company claims Dzire 2017 to have the fuel efficiency of 22 km/l for the petrol engine and 28.4 km/l for the diesel engine.

The new Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and a 1.3-litre diesel engine which delivers 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki DZire Launched at Rs 5.45 Lakh, Claims to Give 28.4 km/l

The car comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD across all its variants. An international safety standard – ISOFIX -- child restraint system also comes as standard equipment across variants.

In terms of design, the third generation Dzire comes with LED Projector Headlamps with signature design DRLs and rear LED Lamps that add to the custom build of the car. It also gets new 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

In terms of interiors, the car sports a flat bottom steering wheel, rear AC vent and touchscreen infotainment system with Satin Chrome accentuation on the instrument panel, gear knob, steering, doors, speedometer rings with a burl wood ornamentation.

As per Maruti Suzuki, the deliveries of the car will begin from the day of launch itself. The waiting period for the car, as of now, is eight weeks.