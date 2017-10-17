2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Scores Fastest 1-Lakh Sales Mark in India

Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Dzire has achieved the fastest 1-lakh sales mark, a distinctive feat in the Indian automobile industry. The third generation Dzire, launched in May 2017, has surpassed the 1-lakh sales milestone in just five and half months.Expressing gratitude to customers for making Dzire the most successful entry sedan, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India said: “Indeed, the Dzire has brought an unprecedented disruption in the automobile market. The new Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level – an authentic sedan designed for the young, aspirational and indulgence seeking Indian customer. Committed to redefine the market, brand Dzire has not only expanded our share in the entry sedan segment but also expanded the industry size."According to internal research, the top three reasons that have delighted Dzire customers in this avatar include the authentic sedan style and looks; the reliable and efficient Maruti Suzuki brand name and exciting new features in the car like the SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror-link technology and the Auto Gear Shift. These have made the new Dzire an irresistible package.Interestingly, nearly half of the new Dzire customers have chosen the sedan as their first car purchase. This shows a paradigm shift of the Indian customers who are now opting for a sedan as their first car.Maruti Suzuki customers have also appreciated the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. Nearly 17% of Dzire customers have opted for AGS variant during April-September 2017. The AGS technology is now available on six options starting V trim up to Z and Z+ in Petrol and Diesel fuel variants.The diesel variant of Dzire delivers best in industry fuel economy in passenger cars at 28.4 km/l. Petrol fuel efficiency is 22.0 km/l, claimed to be the best in the segment.