2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Styling Packages Revealed

Maruti Suzuki recently launched its most anticipated compact sedan Dzire. With the starting price of Rs. 5.45 lakh, 2017 Dzire have 15 different variants which come with the option of two styling packages: Grandiose and Exuberance which will be available at the dealership.

The Exuberance package comes with crossways dark pitch highlight seat covers along with matching black designer mat. The package also includes front and back spoilers along with side skirts that give the car a sporty look. Body side moulding and door visor are also included in the package.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exuberance package. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The Grandiose package comes with a cluster of exquisite enhancements such as plush cushions and tissue box. It also includes garnish finish bumper corner protector, door visor and body side moulding. For the interiors, the package includes beige sapphire siding finish seat cover, interior styling kit, and premium carpet mat.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Grandiose package. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Available in 6 different colours, the 2017 Dzire comes with a variety of exterior and interior accessories option including seat covers and infotainment system.

As per the company, it received 33,000 bookings for the new Dzire even before the launch.

