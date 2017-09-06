2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift to Launch This Month, Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch facelift version of its crossover S-Cross this month and as per various speculations on the internet, various dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the same. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will come with new design and host of new features. At the front, the new S-Cross facelift gets a new chrome grille, redesigned headlamps, LED DRLs, new front bumper, and restyled fog lamps.The side profile of the car will get a new set of sportier alloy wheels and redesigned OVRMs. At the rear, the car is likely to get LED taillamps and revised rear bumper.Inside the cabin, the car will get a redesigned dashboard along with new infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car will also get rear parking camera and sensors, Keyless entry along with push button start. From the safety perspective the new S-Cross gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts.The engine options on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift is expected to remain unchanged. The 2017 S-Cross is likely to feature same 1.3-litre DDIS and 1.6-litre DDIS engine that churns out 89 bhp and 116 bhp respectively. The Facelift model is also expected to get an AMT (automated manual transmission) variant. Keep watching this space for more updates.