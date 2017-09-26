2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift Unveiled, Bookings Open

2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Crossover Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the facelifted 2017 S-Cross crossover tomorrow and the company has officially started accepting bookings for the same from today. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift comes with a new design and host of new features. From the front, the refreshed model looks sharper than its predecessor thanks to the bold new chrome grille, redesigned LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, new front bumper and restyled fog lamps. The side profile of the car gets a new set of sportier 16-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres and redesigned OVRMs. At the rear end, the crossover gets a revised bumper and LED taillamps.The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will also be available in a new ‘Nexa Blue’ body colour along with Pearl Arctic White, Caffeine Brown, Premium Silver and Granite Grey.Inside the cabin, the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover gets a redesigned dashboard with sating chrome accent finish, leather finish arm-rest and piano black centre console. The car also gets the new Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system that support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the 1.6-litre DDiS 320 diesel engine on the new S-Cross. The 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine will now be standard across the range. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be available in four grades: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.Maruti has added mild-hybrid technology in the new S-Cross to improve fuel efficiency. The new 2017 S-Cross can be booked on all Nexa outlets at a minimal amount of Rs 11,000 and the deliveries of the car will begin next month.