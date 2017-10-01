2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift With Smart Hybrid Technology Launched at Rs 8.49 Lakh

In 2017, Maruti Suzuki is bringing back its flagship sedan to India in a new avatar. The company has launched the new S-Cross at Rs 8.49 lakh(Ex-showroom). The new S-Cross gets an aggressive styling and the company, along with its suppliers has invested close to Rs 100 crore towards the development of the new car. The new S-Cross will be sold in Nexa showrooms across India. The new S-Cross also comes with 95% localization, the reason why Maruti Suzuki has been able to price it aggressively in the Indian market.Sigma – Rs 8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom)Delta – Rs 9.39 Lakh (ex-showroom)Zeta – Rs 9.98 Lakh (ex-showroom)Alpha – Rs 11.29 Lakh (ex-showroom)The new S-Cross b now has a powerful upright stance and looks like a modern crossover vehicle from Maruti. The hood of the car now comes with a sculpted design language that makes it look more muscular. There are also new sleek looking headlamps that also house DRLs that appear to look like crystals. The biggest change, however, is the large chrome grille up front. It gives this vehicle now a more premium feel and a look that’s just so distinctive that it’s hard not to notice it on the road. The rear combination lamps on the new S-Cross are also now equipped with LEDs and look more modern. There are a new set of ally-wheels as well on the S-Cross that have a two-tone machine finish to them and compliments the new aggressive styling of the S-Cross. You’ll also get wider tyres now that are measured at 16-inches and have a 215/60 configuration.In terms of interiors, the new S-Cross pretty much remains the same. There are, however, some minor tweaks like satin chrome accent finish and soft touch dashboard that will remind you of a German luxury car. The new S-Cross retains a touchscreen infotainment system, that is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a piano black finish center panel and a leather-wrapped armrest on the new S-Cross. You also get features like adjustable tee ring wheel, cruise control, and a driver side anti-pinch window.In terms of the engine, the new S-Cross will ditch the more powerful 1.6-litre engine. The new car gets a DDiS 200 Diesel engine with smart hybrid technology. This is the third car in Maruti’s portfolio to get this same engine. The new S-Cross also comes with features like idle-stop-start, torque assist, brake energy regeneration system and a gear shift indicator. The company claims that the carbon footprint of the new S-Cross is also very menial at 105 g/km. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and produces 200 Nm of torque and 66KW of maximum power. There is also a new NEXA blue color on the new S-Cross that also looks very premium.In terms of safety, the new S-Cross comes with ISO-FIX child seat safety mount that is standard across all variants. There are also dual-frontal airbags, ABS and the car also come with pedestrian protection compliance.