It took Mercedes-Benz over 20 years and 10 generations to realise that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is mostly driven by chauffeurs in India. And in its new longer avatar, they have made it more comfortable and luxurious for the rich clientele that sits in the back seat of this car.

There are 34,000 of these in India. This one is the 5th generation of E-Class in India. And now Mercedes-Benz has made it longer. The car now stands at 5-meres long and comes with sexy looking front LED headlamps and DRL’s.

Watch our First Drive Review

It’s loaded with technology too, like touch controls on the steering wheel, a 12.3-Inch COMMAND Online Media Display, 64 different colours of ambient lighting and a Burmester music system.

It’s now got an extended wheelbase and that means more leg room and comfort for the rear passenger. The company has also fitted the car now with front and rear memory seats. And for the first time in this segment, you get rear seats that recline.

Many would think that the new E-Class being longer might not be as stable as the old one. But in reality, this car offers you more grip than ever and the comfort is top notch for all passengers thanks to Mercedes-Benz’s Air Body Control.

The one that we drove was the V6 powered diesel motor that produced 258 horses and offers a colossal 620 nm of torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission mates will to the driving dynamic of the car. This makes this long car do a 0-100 km/h dash in just 6.6 seconds and offer a top speed of 250 km/h. ]

Yes, the new E-Class extended wheelbase is made for people who love to be driven, but if they plan to drive it themselves they would be left with a smile on their face every time.

For safety, the new E-Class offers 7 airbags and for assistance, you get things like 360-degree cameras and attention assists.

Overall, this Make In India, three-pointed star is more luxurious than ever and the extended wheelbase is placed sweetly between the regular E-Class and the S-Class. This is the first of its kind luxury car with a long wheelbase in this segment for India and a promising one for sure.

Also Read: Audi A6 Matrix Review: The Luxury Sedan You Always Wanted

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Extended Wheelbase launched in India on February 28, 2017. They have got a product there like no other in the Indian market and now all the company has to do is price it right.

Watch this space for more on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Extended Wheelbase.