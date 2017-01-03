2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift to Break Cover at 2017 NAIAS
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220 d 4MATIC 'Activity Edition'. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)
Mercedes-Benz has announced on its social media handles that it will be unveiling the new GLA at the 2017 North American International Auto Show which will be held on January 9, 2017. The German automaker also shared a teaser to their upcoming model.
Being a mid-life facelift, subtle changes to the exterior and interior of the car are expected. Based on the teaser image, we know that the 2017 GLA gets restyled bumper and new headlamps at the front. We expect the same minimal tweaking at the back as well, with a restyled bumper and tail lights completing the looks of the car.
As of now, there has been no announcement by the company on what changes will be made inside the car and whether the engine will be tweaked for higher power output. Watch this space for updates.
