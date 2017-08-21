2017 Hyundai Verna Mileage Figures Revealed, Lower Than Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

(Image: Team BHP)

South-Korean Automaker, Hyundai has recently unveiled 5th-generation of its C-segment sedan, Verna in India and the car is scheduled to be launched tomorrow. When launched the car will compete with the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The competition is clearly visible in the ‘Product Customer Module’ shared by a Team BHP user where all the three sedans are compared on the basis of dimensions and powertrain options. The 2017 Hyundai Verna clearly dominates the segment in the overall spec comparison but lags behind in the fuel efficiency figures.As per the Product Customer Module, the new Hyundai Verna mileage figure for the petrol manual is 17.70 km/l where the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz goes 20.7 km/l. The petrol automatic variant of the 2017 Hyundai Verna goes 15.92 km/l which is lower than Maruti Suzuki Ciaz’s 19.1 km/l. When it comes to diesel variants, Hyundai Verna stands at 24.75 km/l for the manual and 21.02 km/l for the automatic variant.The all-new 2017 Hyundai Verna comes with a choice of two powertrain options – 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol and 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine. The engines come with two transmission options - 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Both the engines produce 123 bhp and 128 bhp respectively.Despite being low on mileage, Hyundai Verna is expected to make a mark as it is also the most powerful car among the three and it also gets ventilated seats (first in this price segment), cooled glove box and ARKAMYS sound mood selector.The 2017 Hyundai Verna is expected to be priced at Rs 8-13 lakh. Watch this space for more updates.