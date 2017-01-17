2017 Nissan Sunny Launched at Starting Price of Rs 7.91 lakh in India

Nissan has announced the launch of the New Sunny 2017 in India. The New Sunny will be available in dealerships across the country starting January 17.

With newly added features, the New Sunny offers a great value proposition for customers without any price increase. The car is competitively priced, starting from Rs. 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Sunny 2017 now comes in a new 'Sandstone Brown' exterior colour with chrome door handles. Additionally, the interior now has the option of an all-black look with black fabric seats and new black interior panels.

2017 Nissan Sunny interior (Image: Nissan India)

The new car offers two powertrain options: a 1498 cc, HR15 petrol engine coupled with the XTRONIC CVT, and a torquey 1461cc k9k dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Nissan claims the diesel variant offers a fuel efficiency of 22.71 per kilometre. It has an after-sale package with a 2-year/50,000 km warranty & free Road Side Assistance. All these enhancements will be available across the range of current Sunny variants in the Nissan India line-up.

The Sunny has been a sought after car with 16 million customers globally. It is known as a comfortable sedan that comes equipped with appealing features like intelligent key, push button start, and enhanced safety options including anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA) in all grades with dual front and side airbags.