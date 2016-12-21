2017 Range Rover Evoque Launched: All You Need to Know About the Crossover SUV

Jaguar Land Rover launched an updated version of the Range Rover Evoque India on December 20. Very popular around the world, the 2017 Evoque is priced at Rs 49.10 lakh (for the base model). Bookings have been opened at all Land Rover dealerships.

The five-door Evoque features five models - Pure, SE, SE Dynamic, HSE and HSE Dynamic - and an additional limited edition called Ember.

Features

The 2017 Evoque comes with a larger 10-inch InControl Touch Pro infotainment system on its top variants. It has a 825W Meridian surround sound system, gesture tailgate opening, surround camera system and adaptive LED headlamps.

The seats have twin-needle stitched leather and a choice of aluminium trim finish. Also available on choice is Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting on HSE Dynamic variant.

Range Rover Evoque interiors (Image: Range Rover

Engine

The biggest change in this facelift is the engine. It will now be powered by the new 177hp, 2.0-litre Ingenium series diesel engine, that we saw earlier this year in the Jauguar XF.

A new 2.0-litre petrol engine will also be introduced next year, which will produce 241hp and will be only offered in the mid level SE trim only. Bookings for the petrol version will begin in January.

Range Rover Evoque interiors (Image: Range Rover

Price and Rivals

The price for the new Evoque will range from Rs 49.10 lakh to Rs 64.65 lakh, however Range Rover also introduced a a higher limited variant, called HSE Dynamic Ember Edition, which is priced at Rs 67.90 lakh.

The Ember edition has a unique red and black exterior and interior package incorporated in the standard model.

Range Rover Evoque 2017 (Image: Range Rover

The Evoque does not have any direct rivals, however it may be pitted against other SUVs like Land Rover Discovery Sport, the BMW X3 and the Audi Q5.

The price range of the 2017 Range Rover Evoque is as follows

2.0-litre Diesel Pure: Rs 49.10 lakh

2.0-litre Diesel SE: Rs 54.20 lakh

2.0-litre Diesel SE Dynamic: Rs 56.30 lakh

2.0-litre Diesel HSE : Rs 59.25 lakh

2.0-litre Diesel HSE Dynamic : Rs 64.65 lakh

2.0-litre Diesel HSE Dynamic Ember Edition: Rs 67.90 lakh