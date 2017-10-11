2017 Royal Enfield Rider Mania to Take Place on November 17-19 in Goa

Royal Enfield Rider Mania is set to take place this year in Vagator, Goa on November 17-19, 2017. Claimed to be one of the largest gathering of Royal Enfield enthusiasts from around the world, Rider Mania consists of Royal Enfield (RE) owners and enthusiasts.Speaking about Rider Mania 2017, Rudratej Singh - President Royal Enfield said, “Our biggest metric of success is our ever-burgeoning community of users and riding enthusiasts - a community that is fast growing to be the largest in the world. For us, this is a gratifying testament to the fact that our motorcycling narrative is relevant and is working with our consumers. Rider Mania has been a platform for this community of riders to come together, celebrate their individual journeys, share experiences and be inspired. We are greatly engaged with this community and the depth of this engagement is visible at Rider Mania, where Royal Enfield enthusiasts from across the world come together and interact and engage closely with the brand; and this year will be no different.”The road to Rider Mania commences with countrywide rides in key cities with participation from Royal Enfield clubs and communities. Riders across various states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, take part in pre-Rider Mania rides.The 3-day festival has a plethora of motorcycling events, talks, competitions and surprises in store for the Thumpers making their way to Goa from all over the world. Be it the custom motorcycling exhibition, motorcycling art showcases, the signature dirt track race and Trials, or the appealing moto gear and apparel combined with the authentic Goan cuisine, all add to a tempting experience for participants at Rider Mania.