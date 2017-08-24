2017 Skoda Octavia RS to Launch on August 30 in India

The Skoda Octavia RS is all set to make its comeback on the Indian roads in the 2017 avatar on September 20. Introduced first in 2000, the D-segment sedan, internationally is available in two engine options – 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 220 bhp and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 184 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. In India, the Octavia RS will be available in two powertrain options – 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine and 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DSG unit. The 2.0-litre TSI engine will also get a 4 wheel drive variant.The front fascia of the new Octavia RS gets new headlamps and adaptive front lighting along with a sporty bumper and mesh grille. The car looks quite similar to the standard car but gets unique and sportier alloy wheels with much bigger tyres. At the rear, the car will have dual quad-shaped exhausts and a small rear wing at the boot door.Inside, the Octavia RS comes with ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, traction control and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets flat-bottom three spoke steering wheel, lane-assist, and blind spot management. The new Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be priced at Rs 20 lakh. India bound Octavia RS will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.