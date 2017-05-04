2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R Launched in India at Rs 19 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, have launched the much-awaited 2017 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R in India. This is the lightest and fastest GSX-R ever made.

Being a complete model change, the new GSX-R1000 comes in an aggressive new look with improved aerodynamics and new features. These begin with an all new engine which is smaller and lighter with an increased and broader power range. It is also the first to boast Suzuki's Racing Variable Valve Timing derived from Suzuki’s MotoGP machines. The engine fits onto a new chassis which is compact and narrower and gives a lighter feeling during handling, which is aided by the Showa Big Piston Forks, Brembo monoblock front calliper and Bridgestone RS10 Radial Tyres.

In addition to the above, Suzuki has loaded the GSX-R with a 6 direction IMU to aid with latest electronics such as a 10 level Motion Track TCS System, Motion Track Braking System with ABS, LED Headlight & Taillight and full LCD instrumentation.

And for those who are looking for more, there is the GSX-R1000R which adds Launch Control, Bi-directional Quick Shifter, Showa Balance Free Suspension, cornering ABS and LED Position Lights.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said, “After 3 decades and more than 1 million GSX-Rs sold worldwide, Suzuki is proud to launch the 6th Generation GSX-R1000 for its enthusiastic customers in India. This is the most advanced and most exciting Suzuki GSX-R in history and embodies Suzuki’s passion for riding and racing motorcycles. We are sure the discerning riders will appreciate the legacy and enjoy the technology and riding pleasure from this cutting edge motorcycle.”

The GSX-R1000 will be available in Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Mat Black and will retail for Rs 19 lakh while the GSX-R1000R will be available in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black for Rs 22 lakh (all prices ex-Showroom, Delhi.

