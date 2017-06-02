2017 Suzuki Swift Undergoes Crash Test, Scores Three Out of Five

Car safety is slowly and steadily becoming more and more important for car buyers in India and hence, getting an idea of how the car will perform during a crash is important. The latest car to go undergo testing by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) is the 2017 Swift and it has scored a three out of five-star safety rating for the standard variant and four out of five-star safety rating with the optional safety pack.

Here are the tests that are conducted –

Full Width Rigid Barrier: The car is driven into a flat rigid barrier at 50 km/h

Offset-Deformable Barrier: The vehicle is driven into a deformable barrier with a 40 percent overlap at 64 km/h.

Side Pole: The car is crashed sideways at 32km/h against a rigid, narrow pole.

Side Mobile Barrier: In this test, a deformable barrier mounted on a trolley is driven at 50 km/h into the car when it is in stationary position at right angles.

Here’s how the car performed –

Keep in mind though, that the model tested was a European-spec model. The Swift that will make its way to India with Maruti Suzuki will be identical in terms of looks but could very well miss out on several safety features that the tested model had. For example, the India-spec model could come with dual airbags instead of six and features like AEB could be omitted completely. Hence, while this crash test gives us an idea of how the Suzuki Swift fares, we will have to wait and watch as to how the Maruti Suzuki Swift will perform.

