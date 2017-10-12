2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Mazda to Unveil a New Compact Sedan Concept Car

Japanese carmaker Mazda is to present two world premieres on its home turf at the Tokyo Motor Show, which is set to open its doors from Friday, October 27: a compact five-door sedan and a study on the styling of future models in the years to come.The compact sedan concept to be exhibited at the show will likely combine all of the new generation technologies developed by Mazda. As such, it will benefit from the firm's SKYACTIV vehicle architecture as well as a range of improved-user experience technologies to enhance passenger comfort and make driving easier. With a new generation SKYACTIV-X engine, which is set to become the world's first mass-produced compression-ignition motor, under the hood, Mazda is also hoping to offer better dynamic performance along with seductive styling. All of these innovations will shortly feature on series models.For its part, the styling study to be presented by Mazda will lift the veil on future evolutions of the KODO design language, which was first introduced five years ago with the Mazda CX-5. As such, it will offer an insight into the manufacturer's vision of styling for the years to come.The Mazda stand at the show will also be presenting the CX-8, the firm's latest crossover, which will launch on the Japanese market before the end of this year, and the limited-edition Mazda MX-5 Red Top series, which is distinguished by a cherry red roof and auburn Nappa leather upholstery.