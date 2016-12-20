2017 Toyota Corolla Altis: Here's What to Expect

After attracting a generous response from customers, the much adored Altis is set receive a makeover, with noticeable changes to the front fascia.

While the overall layout will remain quite the same, the front will be refurbished in lines with Toyota's latest design sheet that will include sharper headlamps, slimmer grille and a new bumper.

The rear end has not be changed very much, but the new Altis will have new all-LED tail-lamps. Inside the Altis facelift, changes include a revised centre console. The touchscreen will be larger, air conditioner controls and vents will be changed.

Engine

The new Corolla will carry forward the existing engine, hence the power will be the same 140hp from a 1.8-litre petrol engine, and 88hp from the diesel variant with a 1.4-litre engine.

Equipment

The new Altis is expected to have a 7.0-inch Toyota touchscreen unit on the higher variants, which could also have new LED tail-lamps. if Toyota decide out of fitting all-LED headlamps on the variants meant for sale in India, we could get the conventional xenon light and daytime-running LED arrangement.

Price

Considering the minimal changes in the car, the prices are not expected to go much higher than the existing car. Hence, the expected price could range between Rs 13.5–18.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

