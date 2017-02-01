2017 Toyota Corolla Altis to Launch in March

A refurbished version of the Toyota Corolla is set to be launched in India in March this year. The exterior of the sedan has been tweaked to look sharper than before.

The basic profile of the car has been retained, but the front takes inspiration from Toyota’s latest design language, that involves sleeker headlamps and a slimmer grille.

The Corolla facelift is expected to come with the bi-beam LED headlamps seen on the Fortuner, while the raer will receive minor changes like all-new LED tail-lamps.

On the inside, the new car is likely to get many changes, that would include a revised layout for the dashboard and the central console. The infotainment touchscreen is to get larger and controls for air con and AC vents will use a new rotary design, according to a report on Autocar India.

It is expected to come with the same engine line-up - 140hp 1.8-litre petrol unit and the 88hp 1.4-litre diesel.

The Corolla has been very well appreciated in the executive sedan segment, but also faces competition from the likes of the new Hyundai Elantra and the Skoda Octavia.

