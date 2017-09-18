2017 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo to be Launched Soon, Arrives at Dealerships

Recently Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo was spotted for the first time on the Indian soil and as per various internet reports the vehicle has already reached various dealerships across India and will be priced around Rs 31 lakh. The new Fortuner Sportivo will mainly get a visual makeover. The Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo will get a new blacked out front grille with red TRD logo on it. Along with the grille, the Sportivo edition will also get blacked out fog lamps housing and newly designed skirting. The TRD graphics on the side extends all the way to the rear bumper, providing a sporty element to the car. The new black and silver finished alloy wheels provide a better stance to the car.Inside the cabin, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo gets all black interiors and new floor mats other than that everything is quite similar to the regular model. The TRD kit will only be available in 2.8 diesel automatic 4x2 variant and that too only in white colour.The previous generation of Fortuner also had a TRD on offer. The new Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo is expected to launch this festive season in India as various dealerships has started accepting bookings for the same.