2017 Triumph Street Triple S, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS Launched in UK

The all new Triumph Street Triple range has been launched in UK. It will be available in three trims - Street Triple S, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS. An A2 compliant Street Triple S is also available.

The new Street Triple will come with a 765 cc in-line three cylinder engine as standard. The A2 version although will carry a revamped version of the old 675cc unit which will now come with a displacement of 660cc.

Triumph Street Triple S

Triumph Street Triple S will have a liquid-cooled engine, paired to a 6 speed gearbox, that will develop 113 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 73 Nm of peak torque at 9,100 rpm. The previous model had a power output of 106 bhp and 98 Nm of torque.

The motorcycle has 41 mm upside-down Showa forks in the front and a Showa mono shock in the rear with adjustable preload.

Braking is covered by twin 310 mm floating discs with Nissin 2 piston calipers up front and single 220 mm disc with a mono piston Brembo caliper at the back.

For safety, it comes with ABS, ride by wire, switchable traction, two riding modes (rain and road) and an analogue/LCD instrument cluster carried forward from the Triumph Speed Triple.

The A2 version of this model gets a different bore and stroke, and the displacement is brought down to 660cc.

The S variant is priced at GBP 8,125 (OTR) and will be available from April 2017.

Triumph Street Triple R

The R variant also has a 765cc engine that is mated to a 6 speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch. It produces 118bhp at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm.

On the front, it has Showa 41 mm upside-down forks with adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and adjustable preload. At the back too, it gets Showa mono shock with adjustable spring preload, compression damping and rebound damping.

It has the same 310 mm twin disc set up at the front and Brembo M4 32 four piston monobloc calipers. The rear has a single 220 mm with a mono Brembo caliper. It comes with pinstripe wheels. ABS and traction control is switchable.

The Street Triple R comes with four riding modes - sport, road, rain and rider. Other features include 5 inch TFT display, DRL headlights, self-cancelling indicators, body coloured fly screen, integrated air intake of the Triumph Speed Triple.

Available from May 2017, the pricing for the R variant has not been revealed yet.