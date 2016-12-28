2017 Volkswagen Golf R Facelift Gets More Powerful, Launched in Europe
2016 Volkswagen Golf R (Image: Volkswagen)
The 2017 Volkswagen Golf R has been given 10bhp extra. Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine produces 306bhp, which is a match with the peak output of the Golf GTI Clubsport S, as well as the Honda Civic Type R.
With this upgrade, the Golf R has become the quickest variant of Volkswagen’s best-selling hatchback ever sold. VW claims the new R does 0-to 62mph in 4.6 seconds, which is 0.3sec quicker than the old car.
VW has ditched the six-speed DSG transmission the old car used to have, and fitted a faster seven-speed dual-clutcher on the new car.
The 2017 Golf R has 4 Motion - All Wheel Drive system, which allows 100% of power to go to the front axles, but when the system sense a change in road conditions it shifts power to the wheel that has the most grip.
2016 Volkswagen Golf R interior (Image: Volkswagen)
The seats have leather upholstery and are designed for grip during tight cornering. It slao comes with Adaptive Cruise Control and Park Assist systems.
The updated Volkswagen Golf R is on sale now across Europe. In Germany, it carries a base price of €40,675 (about $42,500). Buyers who order the R with two pedals will need to write a check for €44,800 (roughly $46,800).
