2017 Volkswagen Passat Launched in India at Rs 29.99 Lakh

2017 Volkswagen Passat. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Volkswagen has launched their second offering of the year in the form of the all new Passat. This comes after the launch of the Tiguan earlier this year and completes two out of three promised launches by Volkswagen for India this year. The new Passat will be available at an introductory price tag of Rs 29.99 lakh for the lower-spec Comfortline variant and Rs 32.99 lakh for the top-end Highline variant (all prices ex-showroom).Based on Volkswagen's MQB platform, the Passat is powered by the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine developing 177 PS power and 350 NM of torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission. The car also gets several features like park-assist for hands-free parking, LED headlamps and tail lamps with DRLs and hill start assist.As far as safety is concerned, the new Passat gets 9 airbags inside the cabin, ESP, ABS, ASR and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Volkswagen Passat is touted as the most futuristic offering from Volkswagen in India till date.The Volkswagen Passat competes primarily against the likes of the Toyota Camry and the Skoda Superb.