2017 Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus Launched With Prices Starting Rs 11.39 lakh
Volkswagen Vento (image: News18.com)
Volkswagen Vento sedan lineup has been added with another variant called Highline Plus, which will sit above the Highline. Vento Highline Plus used to be available in Indian market was later pulled out.
The Highline Plus variant comes with a full-LED headlamps, along with LED daytime running lamps. It has been fitted with a reverse camera as standard. Besides these two upgrades, the Highline Plus has the same features as the Highline variant.
The new trim has been priced around Rs 80,000 over the current top-spec. Booking amount for the Highline Plus trim is Rs 75,000. Dealerships have started receiving the new varaint, which comes with TSI DSG gearbox, according to a report on Autocar India.
2017 Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus prices:
Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.6 Petrol MT: Rs 11.39 lakh
Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI MT: Rs 12.81 lakh
Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.2 TSI DSG AT: Rs 12.67 lakh
Volkswagen Vento HL Plus 1.5 TDI DSG AT: Rs 14.09 lakh
(Prices ex-showroom, Mumbai)
The Vento, which chiefly rivals Honda City, is also due to receive a mid-cycle refresh soon.
