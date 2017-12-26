2018 Audi Q5 Spotted in India Undisguised Before January Launch

The 2018 Audi Q5 bears a resemblance to the new Audi Q7. (Photo: News18.com)

The 2018 Audi Q5 from the back. (Photo: News18.com)

The 2018 Audi Q5 SUV is all set to make its India launch in January and prior to it, the car has been spotted on Indian roads. The scheduled launch for the 2018 Audi Q5 is January 18, 2018.The new Audi Q5 which was spotted on Indian roads was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show and is already on sale in the international markets. The new Audi Q5 comes with updated exterior and interior styling.From the front, the new Audi Q5 bears resemblance to its larger sibling – the Audi Q7. The lines on the new Q5 is more angular and less swollen. The new Audi Q5 is based on Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, which is also seen on the new Audi A4 and the Q7. The new-gen Audi Q5 is also 90 kilos lighter than its previous generation.Under the hood, the new Q5 will come with a line-up of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, which will produce 252hp and 190hp respectively. It will be all-wheel drive and will have an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.Inside the cabin, the new Audi Q5 comes equipped with Audi’s 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, multi-zone auto climate control and Audi’s latest MMI infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.In the Indian market, the new Audi Q5 will compete with the likes of the BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC and newly-launched Volvo XC60.All-New Volvo XC60 First Drive Review