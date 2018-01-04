2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Spotted in Red Color and Golden Allow Wheels

Bajaj is all set to launch the 2018 model of its flagship motorcycle Dominar 400 soon as recently the bike was spotted in red and blue color with new golden alloy wheels. Launched back on December 15, 2016, the bike is currently available in 4 colors:- Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum, Moon White and Matt Black.The Dominar 400, powered by a 373cc triple spark four valves DTS-i engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, produces 35PS of power and 35Nm of torque. The 373.2cc DTS-i engine delivers linear performance through its smooth six-speed transmission and slipper clutch.The motorcycle has a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. The twin channel ABS empowered 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc ensures good braking capabilities. Dominar 400 is the only motorcycle in India to have a full LED mosaic headlamp with balanced white light and vertical AHO (Automatic Headlights On).Engine and performance wise, the Dominar 400 does not have direct competition, but in terms of pricing, it could be pitted against Mahindra Mojo and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.