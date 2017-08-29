2018 BMW i3 and i3s Revealed

BMW has finally unveiled it's upcoming 2018 i3 along with a performance variant known as the i3s. With a quite modest makeover, the new BMW i3 gets newly redesigned front and rear bumpers which provide a wider look to the car. The A-pillar and roofline of the car now get glossy black finish. At the front, the car gets a matte-black front bumper with horizontal LED turn indicators. The DRLs now come standard. The rear of the car now gets a horizontal chrome strip across the tailgate. The company has also introduced two new colours with the new i3 – Imperial Blue Metallic and Melbourne Red Metallic.Inside the cabin, the car is mostly unchanged. The Giga world trim levels now offer Giga Brown leather (tanned using olive leaf extract) and Carum Spice Grey wool cloth seat surfaces. The new i3 also includes the latest version of the BMW iDrive interface. The car also gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the voice recognition uses cloud-based speech processing.Coming to the BMW i3s which the sportier version of the i3, the car produces 184 hp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The BMW i3s gets a low ride high and a wider track which provides a more aggressive stance to the car. The car sports version also gets 20-inch alloy wheels. As per the company claims, the BMW i3s can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds.The new EVs will make their debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.