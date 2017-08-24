2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition, Celebrates Firm's 115th Anniversary

To mark the firm's 115th anniversary, Cadillac is building 115 examples of its 200mph CTS-V and order books are set to open in September.Cadillac's new super sedan is as exclusive as it is exhilarating. Those lucky enough to get on the list for the $103,885 CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition will receive a car finished in a unique smoky light grey paint sitting on 19-inch forged polish-finished alloys complete with silver accents to ensure they contrast against the red Brembo brake calipers.Other exterior visual tweaks include carbon fiber front splitter, hood vent and rear spoiler, while inside the car comes with Cadillac's premium luxury package as standard.So all cars will get tri-zone climate control, sun shades, heated seats and the company's ingenious rear camera mirror system that gives drivers a perfectly clear rear view, even when there are tall passengers sitting in the rear -- they are digitally removed from the image.What isn't being altered is the powerplant under the bulging hood. It will still be the 6.2l supercharged V8 that serves up 640hp, 855Nm of torque and a performance curve that no German sedan can currently better.All of that power goes exclusively to the rear wheels and although there are innovative stability and traction control systems at work, not to mention a five-setting driving mode selector covering everything from out-and-out track driving to coping with the most inclement conditions on the most rural of roads, each car sold will come with a two-day tuition course as standard. Owners will be able to undertake training at the Spring Mountain course in Nevada at any time during the first year of ownership, and the offer includes free accommodation with no extra costs.And once owners have the feel for what is the most powerful production Cadillac in history they will be able to chart their driving improvements automatically via the infotainment system that comes with performance data collection and video recording features as standard.