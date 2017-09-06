2018 Ford EcoSport Revealed, Gets a New Sporty ST-Line Model

2018 Ford Ecosport Interiors. (Image: Ford)

Ford has revealed the new 2018 EcoSport compact SUV with more refined styling and sophisticated technologies. The new Ford EcoSport for the first time offers Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology for improved traction on- and off-road, combined with an advanced new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, delivering up to 125 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. Also offered will be Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol in 140 PS, 125 PS and – from mid-2018 – 100 PS power outputs, with a six-speed manual gearbox; and 125 PS with a six-speed automatic gearbox featuring steering-column mounted paddle-shifters for convenient gear-shifting.Also available for the first time as a sporty, Ford Performance-inspired EcoSport ST‑Line model, the new Ford EcoSport delivers driver assistance technologies including SYNC 3 connectivity, Cruise Control with Adjustable Speed Limiter and Rear View Camera.The front-end design is dominated by a new large trapezoidal grille design and distinctive angular headlights that are now offered with a High-Intensity Discharge lighting system, and incorporate stylish LED daytime running lights.Featuring enhanced dynamic, rugged and refined exterior styling, the new model is offered in 12 bold colours and offers, even more, personalisation options – including contrasting painted roof colour options that extend to the window pillars, upper door frames, rear roof spoiler and door mirrors. A user-centric, upscale new interior offers a superior occupant experience with floating central 8-inch touch screen, heated steering wheel and smart storage solutions including an adjustable boot floor.The new Ford EcoSport for Europe will be built at Ford's manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania, following a €200 million investment, and goes on sale later this year, joining the Ford Edge and Kuga SUV models in Europe. A new SUV-inspired Fiesta Active crossover model also goes on sale in Europe next year.