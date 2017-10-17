2018 Ford EcoSport to Launch in India Next Month

American car manufacturer, Ford is all set to launch 2018 EcoSport in India next month and the upcoming generation of the Ford EcoSport has been spotted several times now revealing exterior details and looks. The sub-4 meter SUV gets some noticeable cosmetic changes and also gets some new features. At the front, 2018 Ford EcoSport facelift gets a new redesigned chrome grille, conventional headlamps with halogen bulbs, LED daytime running lights and angular fog lamps. The car also gets a new front bumper with prominent lines and new tweaked out front bonnet design.If we look at the side profile, the new Ford EcoSport gets revised OVRMs, larger elongated roof rails and a new set of alloy wheels that provide an aggressive stance to the car. The EcoSport decals on the car provide it more sporty looks. From the back, the facelifted version looks similar to the standard version but the tailgate is slightly redesigned.Inside the cabin, the car gets a floating touchscreen infotainment system, rear defogger, and automatic climate control.Powertrain options for the new 2018 Ford EcoSport are also expected to be the same as on the current version that comes with – 1-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, and new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine. The Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCT automatic. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that produces 99bhp of power and 205 Nm of peak torque and all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine churns out 123 PS and 150 Nm of peak torque.When launched, the car will compete with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, and Renault Duster.