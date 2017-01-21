2018 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT Convertible Unveiled

Proving that the best time to strike is when the iron's hot, Ford has officially unveiled the new droptop Mustang, just three days after the 2018 hardtop model made its global debut.

But like the coupé, the new soft-top has been created with just one thing in mind, to build on the phenomenal recent success of the resurrected pony car.

The Mustang ended the year as America's best-selling sportscar. However, for the first time in history it's also the best-selling and the most in-demand sportscar in Europe, stealing customers away from the Audi dealership where they would have otherwise been putting down a deposit on the latest-generation TT.

Ford knows it needs to build on this foundation both at home and aboard and so the new model promises to be the most technologically advanced yet. So, it's the company's first series production to come with a digital dashboard.

A 12-inch LCD screen nestles in the main instrument binnacle and by default shows speed, revs per minute and fuel levels. However, it's customizable to suit the driver's preferences and the type of driving being undertaken. So select sport mode and suspension settings and performance data come to the fore.

The digital aspect means that if you have to share your Mustang with other family members, the car will be able to remember your preferences for the next time it's your turn to take a spin.

Just as with its hard-top sibling, the new convertible retains the option of a 5-liter V8 calling the shots, but it's been joined on the options list by a 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that Ford insists meets or betters the performance benchmarks set by the outgoing 3.7-liter V6 option.

Also new for the 2018 model is a choice of 12 distinct alloy wheel designs and a 10-speed automatic transmission alongside the standard six-speed manual gearbox.

The Mustang is also bang up to date in terms of safety and comes with pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection systems as standard.

To make sure that as many fans as possible catch a glimpse of the new convertible in the flesh, the Mustang will be hitting the road and attending 50 regional US auto shows over the course of 2017.