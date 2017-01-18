2018 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT Unveiled, Looks Sharper Than Ever

With a little help from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ford officially took the wraps off what could be the company's best pony car yet.

As well as being a Ford ambassador, Johnson is also one of social media's biggest stars and he used his influence across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to launch the new car digitally.

"Tapping Mustang's enormous fan base, we're bringing the new Mustang straight to the people -- and introducing the new car across multiple social media channels, reaching millions," said Joe Hinrichs, president of The Americas. Following the 2018 EcoSport, the new Mustang is the second Ford to make its debut via a social media rather than real-world channel. However, it is the company's first passenger car to come with a MagnaRide suspension set-up and a 10-speed automatic gearbox -- even the latest generation Mercedes sports coupés can only offer their drivers a choice of nine forward gears.

The new car also gets sharper exterior lines. The front and rear bumpers have been reworked as have the air intakes and as well as providing a slightly more aggressive look, the improvements should help the car's aerodynamic profile. However, some things have been left unchanged, the most notable of which being the option of a 5-liter normally aspirated V8 engine in the GT model. Ford says that its performance is improved for the new model year, but is yet to reveal any data.

Like the V8, the four-cylinder 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine option also remains for the new year but regardless of powerplant choice, owners will get a host of latest generation active aids including lane departure warning and pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection. "The new Mustang is our best ever, based on more than 50 years as one of the iconic sports car in America and now, the world," said Hinrichs.

