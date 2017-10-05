2018 Harley-Davidson Lineup to Launch in India on October 12

Harley-Davidson has officially announced the dates for the launch of the 2018 model year lineup of their motorcycles, which will take place on October 2017. The 2018 model range includes minor changes in a few models, some new paint schemes and there are some models getting major updates too. The ones getting major updates are the Harley-Davidson Steet Bob, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob and the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, arguably the most aggressive of the lot, gets a bold new headlamp cluster that comes in a rectangular shape (pictured above). The new headlamps are further complemented by new inverted front forks and a new exhaust system.The changes on the 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob include the inclusion of the all-new digital instrument cluster which now comes mounted within, yes within, the handlebar. This replaces the unit that was previously mounted on the fuel tank. The bike also gets newly designed exhausts and a blacked-out paint job.The 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy will come with what the American manufacturer calls a ‘steamroller’ stance along with some really fancy rims. It also gets an all-new Softail frame that’s claimed to be lighter and stiffer.What remains to be seen is what kind of pricing does Harley-Davidson brings these motorcycles at. Watch this space for updates.