2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Series Launched at Rs 11.99 Lakh in India

Harley-Davidson has introduced the 2018 lineup of its Softail series of motorcycles — including the Street Bob, Fat Bob, Fat Boy and the Heritage Classic —with the range starting at a price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).The Street Bob is the most accessible offering in the MY2018 series of Harley-Davidson Softail series. The Fat Bob is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, the Fat Boy is priced at Rs 17.49 lakh and the Heritage Classic is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).As for the changes, the bikes now come with a stiffer and lighter frame that supports the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine. The new 1754cc engine helps the bikes produce 10 percent better acceleration from a standstill.The new technologies that have made way with the new Softails include the likes of new LED headlamps, new instrument clusters, keyless ignition and steering head mounted USB ports.The new motorcycles have also been updated with new suspension setups with an aim to provide better ride experience.Watch this space for first ride impressions of these motorcycles coming soon.