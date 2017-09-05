2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Arrives at Dealerships

The Euro-inspired 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback has arrived at dealerships with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price starting at $19,900 for the LX with 6-speed manual transmission. The Civic Hatchback joined the Civic line-up last year and has been a hit with its edgy styling, fun-to-drive nature, versatility and premium features.With its high performance and sporty feel, the Civic Hatchback Sport was named a 2017 AUTOMOBILE All-Star – honored on a list dominated by sports cars and luxury marques. The Civic Hatchback makes an important contribution to a Civic line-up that has maintained its position as the top-selling car in America.For 2018, the Civic Hatchback again will be available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Sport Touring trims. Powered by a 1.5-liter DOHC direct-injected turbocharged in-line 4-cylinder with peak output of 174 horsepower with CVT in LX, EX and EX-L Navi trims, the 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback in Sport and Sport Touring trims bump the horsepower peak to 180.The 2018 Civic Hatchback offers premium features including the 7-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility standard on EX and above trims. Also available on LX, EX and EX-L Navi trims and standard on Sport Touring trim is the suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies. The suite includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) integrated with CMBS, Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) integrated with RDM and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow.The 2018 Civic Hatchback is manufactured exclusively by the Honda Manufacturing plant located in Swindon, UK.