2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift Spied in a Video, Interior Revealed

The new 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift will come with a redesigned front with an updated bumper, cascading grille and new fog lamp enclosures that get LED DRLs.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2017, 1:48 PM IST
2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift. (Image: Automobile Enthusiast's)
Hyundai is gearing up to launch a facelift version of its famous hatchback Elite i20 and it is expected that the company will reveal the car at Delhi Auto Expo 2018 because recently the car was spied with camouflaged front and rear sections by a YouTuber. In the video, it is clearly seen that the new 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 will come with a redesigned front with an updated bumper, cascading grille and new fog lamp enclosures that get LED DRLs.

At the rear end, the car is expected to get a redesigned taillight. The sides of the test mule look identical to the current generation Elite i20 and so does the interior. Inside the cabin, it’s hard to notice any change except the infotainment system which looks slightly changed.



2018 Hyundai Elite i20 facelift is expected to retain the existing range of 1.2 and 1.4-litre petrol engines and the 1.4-litre diesel engine. Hyundai could also offer its latest 1.0-litre turbocharged direct injection petrol unit that is available in the European markets.

So far there is no official statement from the company about the new offering but it is expected that we may see the new car at Delhi Auto Expo 2018.

Also Watch: Hyundai Weekender (Part 2) | Hyundai Verna Goes to Chandigarh | Road Trip India


