2018 Jeep Wrangler Production to Begin in November

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be put in production starting November 2017, according to a report by The Toledo Blade. Also, the next gen Jeep Wrangler will be skipping the North American International Auto Show 2017.

Jeep Cherokee's production in Toldeo is expected to end in early April, after which the plany will be prepared to manufacture the new Jeep Wrangler. The plant will be shut for about six months for setting the assembly line for the 2018 Wrangler, local union officials have said.

According to the report, the fourth-gen Jeep Wrangler’s production will begin in November, and the current model will also be manufactured alongside but only until March 2018.

Also read: New Jeep Compass: All You Need to Know About the Compact Crossover

With production starting in November, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler should go on sale in the US market by the end of 2017.

Launch of the redesigned model in India has not been confirmed. The current Wrangler is only available with diesel engine in India.