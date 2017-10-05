2018 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Spotted, Launch Soon

Mahindra has yet to reveal its new upcoming facelifted Scorpio in coming months but the car has already been spotted several times revealing the changes on the front grille and other cosmetic changes. The new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio gets a new front grille featuring vertical slats and bolder chrome inserts. The new Scorpia also gets a newly redesigned bumper. The side profile of the facelift version is similar to the current generation Scorpio but it gets new 5-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels and turn indicators mounted on OVRMs which provides it better road presence. At the back, the new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio facelift gets a revised tail lamp cluster with red tint stop lamp glass, beam style windshield wiper and flattened out U-Shaped crease below the registration plate.Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift is expected to get a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rest of the interiors are expected to be the same.As per various reports on the internet, the new Mahindra Scorpio facelift will also get a retuned 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that will churn out 20 bhp more than the current engine. Along with 5-speed manual transmission, the new Scorpio is also expected to get a 6-speed Aisin torque converter automatic transmission in a variant.The new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift is expected to be priced at Rs 10 lakh-Rs 15 lakh and this price segment the SUV competes with the likes of Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari Storme and Toyota Innova Crysta.