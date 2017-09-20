2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift And Suzuki Swift Sport Spotted Together
This is for the first time that the newly launched 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport has been snapped together with the 2018 Suzuki Swift.
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport and Swift. (Image: bestcarweb)
It was only last week at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show that the 2018 Suzuki Swift made its world debut. The 2018 Suzuki Swift, on the other hand, was unveiled in January this year. While the Suzuki Swift is long overdue for the Indian launch (Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan, based on the 2018 Swift, was launched before the Swift itself), it’s highly unlikely that the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport will make its entry to our shores.
And now, both of the cars have been spotted together for the very first time, giving us a fair bit of idea, how do they differ in terms of the design, apart from the mechanicals of course. Courtesy bestcarweb, both the cars were snapped together in their home country of Japan.
The newly launched 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport is 50 mm longer and 40 mm wider as compared to the 2017 Suzuki Swift. It is powered by a more potent version of the K14C 1.4-litre BOOSTERJET turbocharged petrol engine, producing 140 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque from 2,500-3,500 rpm. The engine sends the power to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport cabin. (Image: Suzuki)
The car is built on the HEARTECT platform, making it 70 kg lighter. The design of the Suzuki Swift Sport gets a large-opening honeycomb grille with a unique “staggered” design, front-lip spoiler, side skirts, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear diffuser and tapered shape dual exhaust tips. The front grille, front-lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser gets carbon fibre touch.
Inside the cabin is the touch of red accents, semi-bucket shape front seats, chrome finished shift knob and sports alloy pedals. The D-shaped, leather-wrapped steering wheel has a satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching.
The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport was launched in Japan for JPY 18,36,000 (Rs 10,60,327.77) for the MT model and at JPY 19,06,200 (Rs 11,00,869.71) for the AT model.
