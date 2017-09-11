2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Arrives in India, Delivers 32 km/l

Recently 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift was spotted on the Indian soil and that too the hybrid variant which was launched in Japan this July. Indian car market has been waiting for the new Swift model for quite a long time now and it is expected that Maruti Suzuki will launch the much awaited 2018 Swift Hybrid in the upcoming Auto Expo.In Japan, the Swift hybrid comes in two variants: Swift Hybrid SG and Swift Hybrid SL. The new model pairs standard 91hp 1.2-litre petrol motor to a 10 kW Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) gearbox. In addition to driving assist with its motor function, the system automatically stops the engine and switches to EV driving when the vehicle is running at a constant speed or during creeping.The system on the new Swift hybrid offers two driving modes to let the driver select between brisk driving, and driving with priority on fuel efficiency by increasing the frequency of EV driving. The company claims the car to provide a high fuel efficiency of 32.0km/L. The vehicle weight is kept within 1,000kg.Swift HYBRID SL variant is equipped with paddle shift. Plus, it comes with standard equipment of advanced safety features including the Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system that features a monocular camera and laser sensor to detect pedestrians and vehicles ahead, as well as SRS curtain airbags and front seat SRS side airbags.So far there are no updates from the company about the launch of new 2018 Swift hybrid in India, However, It is expected that the new car will attract lots of tax before running on the Indian roads as under the new tax regime, hybrid vehicles are on the same slab as luxury cars at 28 percent GST plus 15 percent cess at present. At 43 percent, total tax incidence on these vehicles is higher from the previous effective tax rate of 30.3 percent.