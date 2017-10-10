2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift RS Turbo Spotted In Pakistan

2018 Maruti Suzuki RS Turbo. (Image: Pakwheels)

2018 Maruti Suzuki RS Turbo Cabin. (Image: Pakwheels)

Even before it arrives in India in early 2018, the all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift has managed to create quite a furore in the domestic market. And it can go on to become the most successful car in India, within no time of its launch. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a proof of our prediction. The compact sedan based on the hatchback, which was launched a couple of months back in India, is already the highest selling car in a single month.Maruti Suzuki Dzire managed to attract more than 30000 buyers in a single month of August, making it the most successful car ever in India. The new Swift can replicate the same magic, given the kind of excitement people have for the new product. Even the current generation Swift is selling more than 18000 units a month.While we have already reported that a Suzuki Sport has landed in India, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is yet to make its way to the country. On the other hand, the new hatchback has already reached our neighboring country of Pakistan. A website called Pakwheels has driven the car, borrowing it from a local dealership named Sigma Motors in Lahore.Pakwheels has done a review of the vehicle and it’s the RS Turbo variant which they have driven. In India, though, we are not very sure if this variant will make its way. It comes powered by a 3-cylinder Boosterjet turbo 1000cc engine that makes 110 bhp of power and 150 Nm of torque. It’s mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.In India though, Maruti Suzuki could very launch a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.3-litre DDiS and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor (like the one in Baleno RS) and it can be called the Swift Sport. There can be a hybrid version too, as reported by various sources.The new Swift will adorn a completely new body design, like the one seen on the Dzie, albeit without a boot. The cabin will also be completely changed, with a new touchscreen infotainment system and 3-knob air con unit.You can relish the images of the red beauty here and keep a tab here for further developments related to the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift!