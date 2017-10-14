2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Swift Sport and 2017 Dzire Wins Good Design Award in Japan

Adding yet another achievement to its list, Suzuki Motor Corporation has bagged the Good Design Award 2017 in Japan for the new 2018 Swift and its variants, including the Suzuki Swift hatchback, Suzuki Swift Sport, and the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire under the Passenger Car category. While the 2018 Swift is yet to make its way to India, the 2017 Dzire is already creating a lot of buzz in the domestic market.The Good Design Award is a Japan based design evaluation system hosted by the Japanese Institute of Design Promotion. The awards were instituted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (the current Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) in 1957. The awards are commonly known as the G-Mark system.Referring to the new Suzuki Swift, the official Good Design Award page says, “The new design inherits and innovatively evolves the Swift’s DNA; 120 kg weight reduction has enabled to improve both fuel efficiency and driving performance, and with advanced safety technology, new Swift gives more enjoyment to the ‘performance and design’ factor.”Other than the new Swift family, WagonR/ WagonR Stingray, GSX250R and V-Strom 250 motorcycles, and the DF350A outboard motor also won the coveted award for SMC.The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in India in May 2017 and since then, it has sold close to 1 lakh units, with 60000 sold in last two months alone. In September 2017, MSIL sold more than 34,000 units of the Dzire, making it the most successful Indian car ever, replacing Maruti Alto as the leader.As for the 2018 Swift, it is yet to arrive in India and it can be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo on February 9.