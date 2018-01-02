Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon With GSX-1000 Theme To Debut at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon

Suzuki Motors, the Japanese carmaker, have confirmed to showcase the Swift Sport Auto Salon version at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon, marking its global debut. The 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2018 and will see an onslaught of 11 new cars from Suzuki, including cars like XBEE Winter Adventure, Alto Works, Solio Bandit and Wagon R Stringray along with a Spacia Tall Camper and Carry kei-truck.As for the Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon, it is essentially the restyled 2018 Swift Sport performance hatchback, with graphics borrowed from the Suzuki GSX-1000 superbike. The car is painted in matte black shade with red highlights and has a radiator grille with satin grey finish, abridging plate holder plastic with gloss black coat and the slim red spoiler lip.On the side are the sporty black alloy wheels, exclusive side decals and red highlights, ‘Sport’ lettering on the rear door and red mirror caps. The roof is also painted in black. Overall, the Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon version appears sportier than the regular Swift Sport.Suzuki has not divulged any details for the engine of the Auto Salon. However, since the car is based on the Swift Sport performance hatchback that uses a 1.4-litre K14C Boosterjet petrol engine with a turbocharged motor and dishes out 138 bhp and 230Nm of torque.