2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Offer Mileage of 28 Km/L, Swift Hybrid Gets 32 km/L

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Interiors. (Image: Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its much awaited next-generation Swift in India at the Auto Expo 2018 and the company is also planning to unveil the new model in India by the next month. Unveiled at 2017 Geneva International Motor Show the new Swift is already available in the international market two engine options - a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that focuses on performance and a 1.2-litre DualJet engine. There's also the 1.3-litre Diesel engine which can get the SHVS mild-hybrid offering which focuses on providing high fuel economy.However, with the launch of the Dzire Maruti Suzuki has proved that they don’t need the SHVS engine in small cars for better fuel economy. The Dzire offers a staggering industry leading mileage of 28.4 Km/l. Since Swift will get the same 1.3-litre engine, it will have mileage no less than 28 Km/l. Given the sporty character of the Swift, the mileage will be lower than the Dzire.Which brings us to the Swift Hybrid variant that could make its way to India. We have already reported that one such model has already been spotted in the country and comes with the mileage figure in excess of 32 Km/l.In terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a set of newly designed sweptback headlamps that come with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) along with a new bumper and grille design. The side profile of the car remains similar to the current generation Swift and sports the trademark blacked-out A-pillar and new diamond-cut allow wheels. It also gets a floating roof touch, just like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The back gets a new bumper and tail lamps, which also get the LED-touch, are now stubbier than before and incorporate a nicely tucked in the spoiler with a stop light.Inside the cabin, 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a new flat-bottom steering wheel and twin-pod instrument cluster. It also gets a touchscreen infotainment system which is now becoming a norm in top-end Maruti Suzuki cars. The infotainment system also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.In the Indian market, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 4.78 Lakh – Rs 8 Lakh. In this price segment, the new swift will directly stack up against Hyundai Grand i10, Tata Tigor and Nissan Micra.