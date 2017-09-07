2018 Nissan Leaf Vs Best Of The Rest

BMW i3 and BMW i3s. (Image: BMW)

Tesla Model 3 (Image: Tesla)

Chevrolet Bolt. (Image: Chevrolet)

Hyundai Ioniq plug-in Electric car. (Image: Hyundai)

Smart electric drive. (Image: Smart)

The new, second-generation Nissan Leaf is a quantum leap forward for Nissan in terms of aesthetics, semi-autonomous technology and range on a single charge, but how does it stack up against the best of the rest?Range: 378km/235 milesAcceleration: 0-100km/h in 8.0 secondsTop speed: 144km/h (90mph)The new car is the first ever Nissan to come with a semi-autonomous park assist feature, and as part of its ProPilot suite of active driver, aids will be able to negotiate single lane freeway driving with minimum human input.Range: 200km/124 milesAcceleration: 0-100km/h in 7.3 secondsTop speed: 150km/h (93mph)BMW's compact electric car uses a host of exotic materials such as carbon fiber to cut weight and improve handling and it's the only car in this list that comes with the option of a range-extending gasoline engine that can kick in to recharge the electric motor.Range: 354km/ 220 miles (base model)Acceleration: 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds (base model)Top speed: 210km/h (130mph)It has a 12-18 month waiting list and doesn't come with many toys as standard, but all Model 3s regardless of trim levels will offer emergency autonomous braking and collision avoidance as standard as well as an on-board 4G/LTE wireless hotspot.Range: 383km/238milesAcceleration: 0-100km/h in 6.0 secondsTop speed: 146km/h (91mph)The Bolt can claim to be the first affordable electric car with a 200mile+ range to go on sale in the US. Initial deliveries began in the fall of 2016 and it narrowly missed out on winning the 2017 North American Car of the Year Award.Range: 280km/ 174milesAcceleration: 0-100km/h in 10 secondsTop speed: 166km/h (103mph)What it loses in terms of range it makes up for in comfort thanks to a cossetting and quiet cabin ideally appointed for cruising alone or with family. It also comes with a host of premium features as standard equipment.Range: 160km/99milesAcceleration: 0-100km/h in 11.5 secondsTop speed: 129km/h (80mph)Although based on an existing fun-to-drive gasoline car, the addition of a battery pack along the floor actually makes the Smart even more fun to drive due better weight distribution. However, this is a car for fun, emissions-free urban adventures, not for hitting the road on a long journey.