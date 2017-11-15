2018 Renault Duster Unveiled, India Launch Soon
The new 2018 Renault Duster is largely based on the Dacia Duster and can be launched in India as early as the H1 2018, with the debut at the 2018 Auto Expo.
2018 Renault Duster Compact SUV. (Image: Renault)
Renault has taken the wraps off the new 2018 Duster compact SUV and it is largely based on the Dacia Duster, which was unveiled in August this year. The iconic SUV from the French manufacturer boasts of modern and robust styling. The new Renault Duster can be launched as early as the H1 2018 in India, with the debut at the 2018 Auto Expo.
When compared to both the current generation Duster and newly unveiled Dacia Duster, the all-new Duster comes with subtle changes to the exteriors, but the changes make it look robust, muscular and has an assertive personality.
2018 Renault Duster Compact SUV. (Image: Renault)
The grille has been updated with the insignia running deeper into the bumper and is inspired by Alaskan’s design. The side profile gets 5-spoke 17 inch alloy wheels, while the rear is largely untouched, apart from the badging of course.
The cabin of the 2018 Duster gets a 3-spoke steering wheel (Dacia Duster gets a 4 spoke wheel). The traditional circular air vents have been replaced by rectangular units. Rest, the dash remains the same and has the same MediaNav touchscreen AVN.
2018 Renault Duster Compact SUV. (Image: Renault)
Till now, more than 1 million Dusters have been sold worldwide.
