2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Brochure, Specifications and Variants Leaked

Ever since the 2018 Suzuki Swift was unveiled globally, it has been much anticipated in the Asian market, including India. Now, the brochure of the Suzuki Swift Sport has been leaked online which unveils many details about the car including the expected price range and the engine specifications.The car is said to be available in a choice of six variants and will be priced between JPY 18,36,000 – JPY 20,50,920. This roughly translates to about Rs 10.62 lakh – Rs 11.87 lakh. Under the hood, it will come with a 1.4-litre four-cylinder Boosterjet engine that will develop 140 PS of power and 230 NM of torque which is delivered as low as 2500-3500 RPM. This engine will come mated to a choice of 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox – which will direct all the power to the front wheels. As for the weight, the car weighs a mere 970 kilos with a manual gearbox and 990 kilos with the automatic gearbox.In terms of looks, the car will get a more, sharper body kit and will come with 17-inch blacked out wheels. Inside the car, the Swift Sport will come with bucket seats and leather wrapped steering wheel – both of which will get red contrast stitching. There will also be “Sport” badging laid out inside the cabin.The details of the car have emerged just days away from its official unveiling at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Watch this space for updates.