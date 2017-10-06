2018 Toyota Crown Concept with Semi-Autonomous Technologies to be Unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show

A new concept, which offers a clear glimpse of what to expect from the next generation Crown, due in 2018, is packed with semi-autonomous driver aids and cutting-edge connectivity.The Toyota Crown has been in production since 1955 and while its sister car, the Corolla, is better known around the world, in its native Japan, the Crown is a true automotive icon. And, as such, when Toyota wants to launch a new technology or showcase an innovation, it always does so with the Crown.For instance, the current generation model can claim to be the world's first mass-produced connected car, going on sale in Japan in 2015 a full 18 months before Mercedes rolled out its similarly connected E-Class.And with this new concept version of the Crown, which is making its global debut at the Tokyo motor show on October 25, the car is going from merely communicating to being able to crunch big data. Or as Toyota puts it from "safety realized by one car" to "safety realized by the whole city."It will be able to collect and send data to Toyota's platform to help mitigate traffic jams or to stop congestion from developing in the first place and will be able to let the company know remotely when it's in need of maintenance or repair.However, the Crown, which will be going from concept to production reality in 2018, is more than just a computer with a wheel at each corner.Toyota has engineered it to be a fun-to-drive sedan. It uses a platform developed at the Nurburgring of all places, and the company claims that while it will handle like a nimble coupé this responsiveness and performance will not jeopardize its ride quality. The suspension won't be so hard that passengers feel every bump and dip in the road.